GarCo Fair Board cancels all in-person events for 2020

Even as they take a moment to sit down and relax, Loghan and Trey Teter continue to work as they prepare their steers for the show during last years Garfield County Fair in Rifle.



Following the public order issued by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday, the Garfield County Fair Board announced Friday the cancellation of all events for the safety of the community and visitors.

“The fair board has worked diligently with the support of the (Garfield County commissioners) and county staff to put on a great 2020 fair. However, because of events beyond our control, it is with a great deal of regret that the Garfield County Fair Board has had to make the decision to cancel all in-person events at the fairgrounds this year,” Fair Board President Levy Burris said in a statement.

The decision follows the order that all fairs, rodeos and festivals and parades are not authorized to occur this year in Colorado.

A 4-H virtual livestock and open class show and virtual livestock sale is being planned to help support local 4-H programs and those involved.

“There is a great need to support our 4-H youth this year more than ever; please get involved with these events,” Burris said. “Sponsors and buyers are needed to make this a success. Thank you to all who have supported and sponsored our fair in the past; please consider sponsoring the fair and these programs in the future.”

The fair board hopes to have opportunities before the end of the year for a possible community celebration, the release stated.