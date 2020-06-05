GarCo Fair Board cancels all in-person events for 2020
Following the public order issued by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday, the Garfield County Fair Board announced Friday the cancellation of all events for the safety of the community and visitors.
“The fair board has worked diligently with the support of the (Garfield County commissioners) and county staff to put on a great 2020 fair. However, because of events beyond our control, it is with a great deal of regret that the Garfield County Fair Board has had to make the decision to cancel all in-person events at the fairgrounds this year,” Fair Board President Levy Burris said in a statement.
The decision follows the order that all fairs, rodeos and festivals and parades are not authorized to occur this year in Colorado.
A 4-H virtual livestock and open class show and virtual livestock sale is being planned to help support local 4-H programs and those involved.
Support Local Journalism
“There is a great need to support our 4-H youth this year more than ever; please get involved with these events,” Burris said. “Sponsors and buyers are needed to make this a success. Thank you to all who have supported and sponsored our fair in the past; please consider sponsoring the fair and these programs in the future.”
The fair board hopes to have opportunities before the end of the year for a possible community celebration, the release stated.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User