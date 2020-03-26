GarCo sheriff still on patrol while facilities are closed to public; VIN inspection suspensions extended

The Coronavirus pandemic is no excuse to break the law.

In a news release Thursday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office stressed that deputies are still on patrol “enforcing normal traffic laws in accordance with Colorado laws for motor vehicles.”

“Violators may expect Deputies to take appropriate action, issuing a summons/ticket or when necessary making an arrest,” the release states. “Deputies will take action based on the seriousness of the violation and in alignment with the health, safety and welfare of the other residents of Garfield County.”

The temporary closure of administrative offices at the county annex in Rifle has not affected the “day-to-day operations” of deputies on patrol, the release adds.

VIN inspections will also remain suspended until at least April 17. Garfield County Public Health will reassess at that time whether it’s safe for VIN inspections to begin again.