Garfield 16 School Board election canceled
The Garfield 16 School Board has canceled their biennial election this year.
Previous candidates Keith Gronewoller and Vincent T. Tomasulo were re-elected. Lindsey Latham was elected by acclamation. They will serve on the Board for four more years.
The elections were canceled due to there only being three candidates and the need to fill three positions, which means the Board is allowed to cancel the election by statute.
The statute, Colo. Rev. Stat. § 1-5-208(1.5), states that if there are no more candidates than positions that need to be filled by the end of business day on Sept. 5, the Board of Education can cancel the elections.
The notice filed by the Board can be found at https://www.garfield16.org/news under “Cancellation of School Board Election.”
