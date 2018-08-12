Garfield 16 School District provides school supplies for students through 8th grade

For the second year in a row, the Garfield 16 School District is using excess general fund money to give back to its parents, students and community in a unique way.

"We are happy to announce the Garfield 16 School District board and administration have approved the use of general money to purchase school supplies for students in preschool through eighth grade," Garfield County School District No. 16 recently posted on its Facebook page.

"Students attending the Center for Family Learning, Bea Underwood Elementary, and Grand Valley Middle School will be provided school supplies for the 2018-2019 school year."

The post has since received dozens of comments from thankful parents of the district.

"School supplies can be a real challenge and the community has been very supportive of us and we want to help them back," Garfield 16 Superintendent Brad Ray said.

Julie Rider commented on the Aug. 1 post, "Thanks G16 for another year of stress-free school prep."

Ray said the district will try to continue this before-school trend every year, but he admitted it will depend on the budget.

The supplies will be delivered to the individual schools and will be handed out to students on the first day of school.

Ray said that approximately $13,000 was spent on school supplies for roughly 850 total students.

The supplies include notebooks, pens, paper and general supplies that teachers and kids need in the classroom, Ray said.