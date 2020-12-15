Garfield-16 sticks to in-person learning throughout fall semester





Throughout the entire course of the fall semester, the Garfield-16 school district has yet to switch any of its four schools in western Garfield County fully to online learning.

“We did a really good job cohorting our students,” said district superintendent Brad Ray. “So, any positive tests or symptoms that impact a cohort, we’ve been able to minimize everything to the best of our abilities at this point in time.”

Out of the district’s 1,100 students, Ray said they’ve only had to quarantine one classroom at Grand Valley Middle School in Battlement Mesa. In comparison, Roaring Fork School District Re-1 has 5,637 students; Garfield County Re-2, 4,700.

“There’s been no, by definition, outbreaks,” Ray said. “We’ve had some positive cases where we’ve had to quarantine a classroom.”

Ray said that Garfield 16 has been working with Garfield County Public Health, other districts and school officials regarding precautionary plans and procedures, which has helped curb serious outbreaks. In addition, he said the district using CARES Act funds to their classroom settings from tables to desks has also helped.

“We were able to get some furniture in to meet our demands, to be able to get kids 6 feet apart,” he said.

“We have a resilient educational staff here,” he added. “I’m extremely humbled and proud to work with such great folks. It’s fair to say they’re tired. It’s been a different year, it’s been a different school setting than people are accustomed to, but our folks are very resilient and persevere quite well.”

