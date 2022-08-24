Garfield 16 students receive free pairs of sneakers, backpacks
If you can’t walk a mile in someone’s shoes, might as well give them a new pair.
On Aug. 18, the Family Resource Center at Garfield County School District 16 partnered with Grand Valley Methodist Church to purchase and distribute 120 pairs of shoes to local families, district public information officer Nicole Loschke said.
“In addition to shoes, the children were given backpacks,” she said in an email. “A fresh vegetable stand was also available for families to take home locally grown veggies.”
This is the fifth year the Grand Valley Methodist Church and the school district’s family resource center partnered to make this event possible.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User