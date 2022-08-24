Garfield 16 students receive free pairs of sneakers, backpacks

Garfield 16 students show off their new backpacks Aug. 18.

Submitted/Nicole Loschke

If you can’t walk a mile in someone’s shoes, might as well give them a new pair.

On Aug 18, the Family Resource Center at the Garfield 16 School District partnered with Grand Valley Methodist Church to purchase and distribute 120 pairs of shoes to local families, district public information officer Nicole Loschke said.

“In addition to shoes, the children were given backpacks,” she said in an email. “A fresh vegetable stand was also available for families to take home locally grown veggies.”

This is the fifth year the Grand Valley Methodist Church and the school district’s family resource center partnered to make this event possible.

A Garfield 16 student with a new backpack a pair of shoes on Aug. 18.

Submitted/Nicole Loschke