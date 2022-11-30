Garfield 16’s Family Resource Center receives $20,000 grant from Aspen Community Foundation

Garfield County’s western most school district just received a $20,000 grant from the Aspen Community Foundation, a Tuesday news release states.

The substantial allocation will support Garfield County School District 16’s Family Resource Center. The center, established five years ago, assists local families in need with the aim of bolstering student achievement.

Garfield 16’s School-Based Family Resource Center Coordinator Claudia Flores Cruz said in the release that the center is extremely grateful for all the support the Aspen Community Foundation has given them throughout the years.

“The funding they provide allows us to achieve our goal of helping families in need in our school district, and we couldn’t do it without the support of our community, and organizations like the Aspen Community Foundation,” she said in the release.

The Aspen Community Foundation builds philanthropy and supports nonprofit organizations by connecting donors to community needs, building permanent charitable funds, and bringing people together to solve community problems, it states on their website.

Garfield 16’s Family Resource Center specifically received this new grant through the foundation’s Community Grantmaking Program. The program has been addressing the needs of Aspen to Parachute since 1980.

Made possible by contributions from individuals wishing to support a pooled grantmaking fund, this program supports nonprofit organizations working in the areas of early childhood education, youth development, family support, and essential human services, the release states.

ACF Cradle to Career Director Valerie Carlin said in the release that the foundation is a big proponent of family resource centers as a model for schools.

“We were very excited to work with Garfield 16 when they were first thinking about a family resource center, and then when it became a reality, we knew we wanted to support it,” she said in the release. “We think it’s a great resource for families. The best way to really help people get what they need is through the school district’s resource center.”