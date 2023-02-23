Garfield Clean Energy’s ReEnergize incentive for home efficiency upgrades taking applications for 2023 funding

Energy-efficient windows and doors can be among the upgrades made through Garfield Clean Energy's ReEnergize assistance program.

Garfield Clean Energy/Courtesy photo

A Garfield County program that provides financial aid for home energy-efficiency upgrades is back for 2023 with a new rebate schedule that extends benefits to even more residents, according to Garfield Clean Energy managers.

Launched last year, ReEnergize Garfield County helps low- and moderate-income households lower their utility bills and make their homes healthier and more comfortable, a news release states. The program funded upgrades in 49 homes and helped another 78 families tap into state and federal funding in its first year.

Program staff advises that anyone interested in ReEnergize assistance should enroll as soon as possible, because funds are limited and there is already a wait list of applicants carried over from 2022.

Through ReEnergize, households earning 80-150% of the area median income (AMI) can qualify for $2,000-$4,000 in financial aid toward recommended home energy measures, depending on income. (Last year’s upper limit was 120% of AMI). For a family of four in Garfield County, the new 150% cap equates to an annual income of $141,300.

Families that earn 80% of AMI ($75,360 for a family of four) or less will be automatically placed in either the federal Weatherization Assistance Program or the Colorado Affordable Residential Energy (CARE) program, which cover the full cost of certain weatherization measures, the release states.

ReEnergize participants receive a free home energy assessment and a write-up identifying specific measures that will do the most good and save the most money, along with individualized advice on how to proceed.

More information and enrollment is at the Garfield Clean Energy website, garfieldcleanenergy.org/reenergize .