Garfield Coroner identifies third victim in fatal July 6 crash near Silt

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the third man killed in a July 6 fatal head-on crash involving two pickup trucks at Davis Point on U.S. 6 near Silt.

The driver of the 2014 Dodge pickup truck that was involved in the accident was Clayton Morrison, 34, of Parachute, according to the press release from Coroner Robert Glassmire.

The cause of death was blunt force chest injuries, and the incident was ruled an accident, the release stated.

Previously, Glassmire identified the driver of the 1990 Ford pickup as Isaac Marshall, 46, from New Castle, and the passenger in that vehicle who also died was Keith Wilson, 52, from Silt. Both men died of blunt force injuries, Glassmire said in the Wednesday release.

The crash occurred July 6 at mile marker 100 on Highway 6 east of Silt. A fire engulfed both vehicles, limiting the Coroner’s Office from readily identifying the three men who were killed.