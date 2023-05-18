 Garfield County A&E roundup for the weekend of May 19-21 | PostIndependent.com
Garfield County A&E roundup for the weekend of May 19-21

Carnival-goers open their arms like wings while enjoying a ride during last year's Rifle Rendezvous.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs Art Council annual meeting and party. There will be food, live music, and an update for the members on the budget and the board.

What: Annual party and meeting

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council, 216 Sixth St. 

Rifle Rendezvous Festival

What: Carnival, car show, entertainment and vendors

When: 4 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Sunday 

Where: Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave. 

Queen Bees Band 

What: Red Barn Concert Series

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 

Where: Four Mile Bed and Breakfast, 6471 County Road 117

Beyond Beyond

What: Live music at Steve’s Guitars

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St.

How much: $20

What: Legacy Dance Company Spring Showcase

When: Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday 

Where: Glenwood Springs High School

How much: $10-$18, free for 3 year olds and younger

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday

Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

What: Building a Sustainable Off-Grid Home

When: 1 p.m. every Saturday

Where: Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Ave.

Nature Journaling with Words and Drawings

What: Taiwanese dancer Chung-Fu Chang

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: New Castle Branch Library, 402 W. Main Street

Dance Thread Through My Cultures and Homeland: Chinese Ribbon Dances

What: Two-part class with Romana Davies 

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, second class on June 16

Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.

Cooper Wine Tastings

What: Local wine tasting

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs

How Much: Free

