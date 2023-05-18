Garfield County A&E roundup for the weekend of May 19-21
Glenwood Springs Art Council annual meeting and party. There will be food, live music, and an update for the members on the budget and the board.
What: Annual party and meeting
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council, 216 Sixth St.
What: Carnival, car show, entertainment and vendors
When: 4 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave.
Queen Bees Band
What: Red Barn Concert Series
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Four Mile Bed and Breakfast, 6471 County Road 117
Beyond Beyond
What: Live music at Steve’s Guitars
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St.
How much: $20
What: Legacy Dance Company Spring Showcase
When: Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Glenwood Springs High School
How much: $10-$18, free for 3 year olds and younger
Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet
What: Vaudeville Spring Show
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Safespace in Glenwood Springs
What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday
Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
What: Building a Sustainable Off-Grid Home
When: 1 p.m. every Saturday
Where: Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Ave.
Nature Journaling with Words and Drawings
What: Taiwanese dancer Chung-Fu Chang
When: 2 p.m. Friday
Where: New Castle Branch Library, 402 W. Main Street
Dance Thread Through My Cultures and Homeland: Chinese Ribbon Dances
What: Two-part class with Romana Davies
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, second class on June 16
Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.
Cooper Wine Tastings
What: Local wine tasting
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs
How Much: Free
