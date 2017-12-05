Garfield County seeks public input on drone use

In an effort to seek further direction on the county's drone program, Rifle Garfield County Airport Director Brian Condie presented on the value, risks and costs associated with Unmanned Aerial Systems to the Board of County Commissioners during Tuesday's work session.

While the program is still in its infancy, and the use of drones remains new both in terms of the technology and the laws that guide it, both commissioners at the hearing, Tom Jankovsky and Mike Samson, supported Condie's efforts.

"I think drones are a thing of the future," Samson said as he hopes to see Rifle and Garfield County get a foot in the door in the drone industry.

He even suggested that Rifle could one day house a UAS manufacturing plant in Rifle next to the airport.

The Rifle airport houses the Colorado Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting, which started as a way to evaluate the efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability of the state firefighting program. The center's role includes looking at new technologies and new tactics firefighters can use when dealing with wildfires.

Though Condie's presentation included potential employee training and compensation proposals, Commissioner Jankovsky felt the county would be better off contracting the work out rather than forming a new county program.

Recommended Stories For You

He felt that there may be a need to from a drone program out of the Sheriff's Department, for he thinks their biggest use would be for public safety, but wants to hear back from Sheriff Lou Vallario and the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

"I want to hear back from Lou and see where they want to go," he said.

Condie said many different departments in the community have expressed interest in drone usage.

He postulates that drones could be used to complete tasks that would otherwise be difficult, costly, hazardous or even impossible. He lists a range of departments and activities that drones could be used for, such as road and bridge condition inspection, land surveying, public relations and event coverage. Drones could be used in law enforcement and emergency management, such as crowd monitoring and wild fires.

While the initial funding of the program was approved at $45,000 for the 2017 budget, Condie anticipates that number could go up to $60,000 in the first two years, with the potential to rapidly expand. This year's $45,000 was used to purchase UAS vehicles, spare parts, computer supplies and training.

The commissioners said they would like to set up another work session to get input from the Sheriff's Department, Road and Bridge, and others before moving forward.