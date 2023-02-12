Garfield County approves kennel expansion east of Carbondale

Garfield County commissioners last week approved an application for a land use change permit allowing for the expansion of an existing dog daycare and boarding facility adjacent to a longtime veterinary clinic east of Carbondale.

Alpine Animal Hospital, located off the Colorado Highway 82 frontage road, applied for the large kennel expansion, which required a major impact review by Garfield County Community Development, according to a county news release.

Review criteria required that the facility not exceed current noise standards for residential zone districts. The Garfield County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval to the Board of County Commissioners in a public hearing on Dec. 7, 2022, with conditions including the creation of a noise-mitigation strategy.

County planning staff recommended that the facility’s capacity be increased to as many as 120 dogs, as long as the hospital maintains its state licensing regulations.

“We have never received complaints about this property,” said Garfield County Senior Planner Phillip Berry. “It has been running kennel operations for a very long time. … Their mitigation steps include smaller group size, bringing barking dogs inside, and making sure that staff is appropriately trained in dealing with dogs who are barking.”

The property has been the home of a veterinary hospital since the 1960s, and a traffic analysis determined that there is adequate parking on the grounds. An additional Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking space is also being added at the hospital to meet a county condition of approval.

“We’re trying to meet the needs of the valley, since Willits and El Jebel have exploded in size,” said Chuck Maker, owner and veterinarian at Alpine Animal Hospital, during the Feb. 6 hearing. “We’re looking for the blessings to have this permitted to expand to the increased need of as many as 120 dogs.”

The permit change was approved unanimously by the commissioners.