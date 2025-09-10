Garfield County approves temporary helicopter, storage yards outside Parachute

Garfield County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved two temporary helicopter and storage yards to be used by Xcel Energy outside Parachute.

The two sites — the Puckett Yard and the Teter Yard — will each operate for six months or less, serving as storage for materials and equipment as well as helicopter yards.

Located near Parachute, the yards will support the Xcel Energy’s 6670 Transmission Line Rebuild Project.

During the project, aging wooden poles in a 32-mile stretch along Interstate 70, between the Ute Rifle and De Beque substations, will be replaced with steel poles. The over 60-year old line will be fully rebuilt by the end of 2026 with additional measures aimed at reducing wildfire risks and improving the reliability of electrical services, according to a May news release from Xcel Energy.

“We had to pump the brakes on (the 6670 Project) and also in aspects of the neighboring project, which goes to Glenwood, the 6584 rebuild, because of a various rigorous federal permitting process,” Cory Miller, an Xcel Energy representative, told Garfield County commissioners on Monday. “…Now that we have (approval for the environmental assessment application) in place, there should be continuous mobilization from where we left off on the western part of the project through the terminus, on the eastern side, which is the Rifle Ute Substation.”

During the 6670 Rebuild Project, Xcel Energy will replace the 60-year-old transmission line between the Rifle Ute and Una substations. Courtesy/ Xcel Energy

The Puckett Yard, located northwest of I-70 and old U.S. Highway 6, will support phase three of the project, which extends from the Una Substation to the Oil Shale Substation. The Teter Yard will serve phase two, stretching from the Oil Shale Substation to the Ute Rifle Substation.

The proposed Puckett Storage and Helicopter Yard will be located northwest of I-70 and old U.S. Highway 6. Courtesy/ Garfield County

The Puckett Yard will cover approximately 0.7 acres. The Teter Yard will span around eight acres north of I-70, about six miles northeast of Parachute and nine miles southwest of Rifle.

The proposed Teter Yard will be around eight acres and situated north of I-70, about six miles northeast of Parachute and nine miles southwest of Rifle. Courtesy/ Garfield County

Both sites will operate 12 hours per day, seven days a week. They will store and distribute transmission lines, poles and construction equipment including cranes, backhoes and bucket trucks. The yards will also serve as staging areas for crews prior to their deployment to work sites.

Materials and heavy equipment will be transported nightly to the Rising Tides Yard in De Beque and returned to the temporary yards each morning.

During construction, up to 48 round vehicle trips to and from each yard may be required each day, according to Xcel Energy’s yard applications.

​In addition, both yards will function as helicopter fly yards, supporting construction in rugged terrain and limited access areas. Helicopter trips will last for 10 to 15 minutes and may impact private property and roadways, according to the staff report. Short-term public roadway closures could be necessary once helicopter flight paths are finalized. Up to 25-35 helicopter trips per day may be required incrementally for no more than 30 to 45 days, according to the applications.

Use of the Teter Yard was estimated to begin in summer 2025 but will likely be delayed to December. Use of the Puckett Yard is estimated to begin in winter 2025 pending permit approvals, the applications state.

“Some of the poles go back to 1949. It’s very old and it’s a line, like the adjacent, that’s identified in our fire mitigation plan, but as they are big linear projects we run into a bunch of scheduling issues with permitting and what construction crews can realistically do in the winter versus the summer,” Miller told commissioners. “…We appreciate your patience with it, and we’ll get it done.”