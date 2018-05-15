Garfield County awards $23K in 2nd quarter discretionary funds

Of the $55,000 requested from the Garfield County commissioners, the county awarded six organizations $23,000 in discretionary funding for the second quarter. Another $22,500 that was requested was awarded through other funding mechanisms.

After awarding $43,500 to nine organizations by the end of the first quarter, another $23,000 leaves the county with only $33,500 left of the $100,000 budgeted for discretionary awards in 2018.

On Monday, the commissioners admitted that this may leave them without any discretionary funds for the fourth quarter.

"It's a very strong possibility," Commission Chairman John Martin said.

Garfield County Manager Kevin Batchelder said the county used most of the funding by the third quarter last year as well.

While the commissioners received as many as 13 discretionary requests from various organizations throughout the county, several items were determined to fall under a specific category, and therefore the requests could be fulfilled through other funds.

Western Slope Veterans Coalition was awarded $5,000, and Mountain West Gives (Colorado Gives Day) was awarded $2,500, both through Human Service Mini Grants.

The Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program was awarded $5,000 through the nonprofit educational fund, and Lower Valley Trail Association and Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association were awarded $5,000 each through the Conversation Trust Funds.

Only two items, Glenwood Springs Downtown Market for $2,500 and Crystal Valley Food for $5,000, were not awarded at all.

Correction: Last week's story on the funding requests stated that the county awarded $33,500 in discretionary funding for the first quarter. The county awarded late requests of $5,000 to the CMU-Unconventional Energy Center and Destination Imagination Colorado in March and April before the end of the first quarter, to bring the first quarter total to $43,500.