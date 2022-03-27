Garfield County awards $73,500 in Human Services Commission mini-grants

Garfield County has awarded more than $73,000 in Human Service Commission (HSC) mini-grants to 24 qualifying local nonprofits.

The grants, which are capped at $5,000 and come out of the county’s general fund, are typically utilized for day-to-day operations, a county news release states.

Applicants met in early March and presented their programs before the HSC Grants subcommittee. That group included Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky, County Manager Kevin Batchelder, Public Health Specialist Mason Hohstadt, Samantha Frease of the Workforce Center, and Pat Horwitz, community member at-large.

Recipients include: A Little Help Roaring Fork Valley ($1,000); Ascendigo Autism Services ($4,500); Aspen Strong ($1,000); Blue Lake School ($3,000); CASA of the Ninth ($5,000); Centro Colorado ($3,000); Colorado Mountain College Foundation ($1,000); Highwater Farm ($5,000); Junior Achievement of the Roaring Fork Valley ($4,500); Mods4Quads ($1,000); Mountain West Gives — via United Way Battlement to the Bells ($1,000); One Moment ($5,000); Our School Nursery and Preschool ($3,000);

Pathfinders ($5,000); Pregnancy Resource Centers, Inc. (3,000); Reach Out and Read Colorado ($2,000); Return to Dirt ($4,500); Roaring Fork Recovery Support Center, dba The Meeting Place ($1,000); Smiling Goat Ranch ($4,000); Stepping Stones of the Roaring Fork Valley ($3,000); Summit 54 ($1,000); The Arc of the Central Mountains ($4,000); The Buddy Program ($5,000); and Raising a Reader – Roaring Fork Valley Early Learning ($3,000).