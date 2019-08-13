Garfield County awards six grants for the third quarter cycle
Garfield County commissioners awarded $22,500 to six nonprofits in the third quarter grant cycle Monday. The grant fund has $38,500 for the final round of grants later this year.
Three organizations received $5,000, the maximum amount allowed:
- Western Slope Veterans Coalition for ongoing services
- Mt. Sopris Historical Society to improve the Thompson House and Museum in Carbondale
- Colorado Mission of Mercy for an October dental clinic in Glenwood Springs
Three groups received $2,500 in grants:
- National Finals Sheepdog Trials for the September event at the Strang Ranch
- Aspen Community Foundation for the GlenX Career Expo in Rifle
- Roaring Fork Music Society for continued programs
