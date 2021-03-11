Garfield County basketball programs eliminated from state tourney





A hefty 26-point third quarter manufactured by 4th-ranked Manitou Springs means Coal Ridge boys are out of the Colorado 3A state tournament.

After claiming a suspenseful 44-42 win over 20th-ranked Buena Vista on Tuesday, the13th-ranked Titans tipped off Thursday night against a hardy Mustangs team that’s only lost one game all season. Coal Ridge lost the quadrant-two quarterfinal 69-47.

Right off the tip, however, Coal Ridge produced some decent opportunities in the offensive zone. They’d finish the first quarter down 8-12. Momentum for the Mustangs picked up, however, as they outscored Coal Ridge 19-9 in the second quarter.

Following Manitou Springs’ field-goal-ridden third stanza, they’d chip in another 11 points in the final frame. The Titans did out-score their opponents 11-10 in the fourth quarter, but they proved little too late.

The Titans finished their season with a 12-4 overall, 6-1 conference record.

COAL RIDGE GIRLS LOSE

Following an impressive season, the Coal Ridge girls also met their fate during a 3A quarterfinal bout against Centauri Thursday night.

The 15th-ranked Titans lost 64-44 to the 2nd-ranked Falcons. The loss puts a close on the Titans’ 2021 season.

Centauri came out swinging in the first quarter, outsourcing Coal Ridge 22-11. The Titans tried fighting back in the second stanza, but after being outscored 19-15, they’d head into halftime down 41-26.

Back in the third quarter, the Titans outscored their opponents 10-9. However, the Falcons’ 14 insurance points in the final frame sent Coal Ridge packing.

With the loss, the Titans ended their season with a 12-4 overall, 3-3 conference record.

DEMONS LOSE

Glenwood Springs girls basketball faced off Thursday night against George Washington in the quadrant four-quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament.

The 22nd-ranked Demons lost to the 6th-ranked Patriots 55-27. They are now eliminated from contention.

With the loss, the Demons ended the 2021 season with a 9-4 overall, 8-2 conference record.

Box scores unavailable.

CARDINALS LOSE

Grand Valley girls took on Brush Thursday night in a quadrant-1 quarterfinal of the 3A state tournament.

The 24th-ranked Cardinals lost 63-33 to the 8th-ranked Beetdiggers. With the loss the Cardinals are eliminated from the state tournament.

The Beetdiggers outscored the Cardinals 29-19 in the first half. They’d notch another 20 points to the Cardinals’ 9 in the third quarter.

Grand Valley ended their season with a 9-6 overall, 2-4 conference record.

rerku@postindependent.com