Garfield County begins social distancing as precautions against COVID-19 spreading

Valley View new safety procedures As we continue to prioritize the safety of our staff and patients in regards to COVID-19, the following is effective immediately (3 pm on March 12, 2020) - No visitors are permitted in any Valley View location unless for a specific clinical reason. - A patient is permitted one visitor at a time across all our care locations. Use critical judgment to determine exceptions (e.g. mom and 3 small children). - Visiting hours are from 7am - 7pm except for delivery partner in Family Birthplace. - Staff who are not on shift and have business needs with Valley View should use the phone / email as much as possible. - Other persons who have business with Valley View, including reps, should call in advance before arriving at any location. - Any nonclinical groups or events are suspended until further notice. While groups may seek a new location, we encourage them to practice social distancing as an established public health measure.

Keep some distance and consider rescheduling.

Garfield County might not have an official case of the novel coronavirus yet, but that’s what Garfield County Public Health is encouraging people and organizations to consider due to the recent cases of the disease COVID-19 in neighboring Pitkin County.

The disease attacks the respiratory system, and causes symptoms similar to the flu, including coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. As with most viruses, the most susceptible are the elderly, and people with asthma or other chronic illnesses.

“As of right now we still have no presumptive positive cases. We are still working assertively to prepare best for the virus,” Valley View Hospital spokesperson Stacey Gavrell said. “We still have specific efforts underway to ensure our patients and staff remain our top priority.”

Both Valley View Hospital and Grand River Health have canceled or postponed upcoming events to help limit the potential for exposure at large gatherings.

“We have canceled all remaining health fairs, out of an abundance of caution but also appreciating the increased role of social distancing and helping better slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gavrell said.

It was announced earlier this week that Grand River Health’s annual fundraiser Empty Bowls would be postponed and hopefully rescheduled at a later date.

“We have canceled all large events and most of our smaller events as well based on the guidelines form public health,” Grand River Health spokesperson Annick Pruett said.

“Events like the Health Fair, any of the lunch and learns, Baby and Me, and those types of events have been canceled,” she said. “We are just trying to keep our community safe like everybody else is.”

Both Hospitals continue to limit access and are administering verbal screenings to those who think they might have symptoms.

Both Pruett and Gavrell said that they recommend people who believe they are showing symptoms of COVISD-19 to call first for an over-the-phone screening.

“We totally acknowledge that this is causing stress and anxiety across our community. I think what we need people to help with is if there is someone that would not ordinarily see their doctor based on how they feel they do not need to be evaluated or tested for COVID-19,” Gavrell said.

“They can self-quarantine, reach out to public health and make sure they are coordinating with them. Public health is also able to do monitoring of people.”

Pruett also encouraged residents to call first if they think they are ill.

“We definitely want you to talk to someone before you come in just as a safety precaution,” she said. “The state is pretty clear on who they are testing and who they are not testing. There is certainly an algorithm they go through before they do those tests.”

Pruett said for most people that are relatively healthy even if they test positive it will be like any other virus, but where the concern is for those that are the most vulnerable are those with compromised immune systems, the elderly and those with other underlying health issues.

Currently, Valley View has four tests out waiting for results from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Initially, Valley View had hoped for a 24-hour turn around, but they are experiencing a five-day turnaround from the CDPHE.

“It’s not an issue of Valley View running the tests, we collect the specimens here from people that meet the criteria and need to be screened,” Gavrell said. “That goes to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment who are doing the actual tests.”

Pruett reiterated that people need to continue to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

“We can’t stress that enough. I know people are tired of hearing that, but it really is the best thing that you can do,” Pruett said. “And if you’re not feeling well stay home.”

LIFT-UP TAKES PRECAUTIONS

Rifle-based nonprofit LIFT-UP will close its thrift stores in Rifle and Parachute through Wednesday due to the COVID-19 situation. The closure will help the staff keep up with the food pantries.

In addition, Extended Table service in Rifle and Glenwood Springs will be suspended until further notice while staff, partners and the community work on options.

The LIFT-UP Food Pantries are currently operating under regular hours, but are in need of additional volunteers in order to stay open for those in need.

CARBONDALE EVENT POSTPONED

Carbondale Arts announced Thursday morning they are postponing the 12th annual Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza due to the recommendations of Garfield County Public Health in response to COVID-19.

“It was really heartbreaking, last night we had a emergency board meeting to go over the most updated information. Based off the Garfield County Public Health suggestion and general safety for the public it was becoming more and more clear the safest choice for the community as a whole would be to postpone it,” Carbondale Arts Marketing and Communications Director Sarah Overbeck said.

Even with no confirmed cases in Garfield County, Carbondale Arts decided to err on the side of caution. The event is to be moved to Nov. 12-14.

“There’s definitely been quite a few tears shed over this decision. It’s definitely somber around here, but there was a certain point we couldn’t ignore it,” Overbeck said.

5POINT FILM FESTIVAL POSTPONED

Carbondale’s 5Point Adventure Film Festival 2020 also announced Thursday that the event scheduled for April 22-26 will be postponed to Oct. 14-18, 2020, “in an effort to help support the local community and region stem the pandemic of COVID-19,” according to a news release.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to postpone 5Point Adventure Film Festival in April, in light of the COVID-19 and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for how organizations can help stem the pandemic,” said Regna Jones, executive director of 5Point Film, according to release.

“This festival has always been about community and right now, this is how we can best support our valley and our friends across the country and world,” Jones said. “We are very excited about our programming this year, and we look forward to being together in the fall.

“The 5Point team will continue to develop its ‘On the Road’ programming for the summer with ongoing assessments along the way. It’s our commitment to produce meaningful experiences that inspire people of all walks of life, and we anticipate a fruitful summer and fall season.”

kmills@postindependent.com

