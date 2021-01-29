Garfield County businesses can begin operating at 50% — once incidence rate metric drops significantly





Restaurants, bars and other businesses that decide to participate in Garfield County’s 5-Star Program could begin accepting more customers once the county’s COVID-19 incidence rate drops, public health announced Friday in a news release.

The 5-Star Program, a certified variance request made earlier this year that has just been approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, requires certified businesses to implement safety measures beyond what is required by public health orders and guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the news release.

By adding additional safety measures, however, any participating businesses will be able to expand operations to 50% capacity.

“Garfield County meets the percent positivity and hospitalization metric criteria for this program; but has not met the incidence rate metric criteria. Once the county meets a two-week cumulative incidence rate of less than 350/100,000 population and sustains it for 7 consecutive days, CDPHE will confirm with you that the program is approved to proceed, and certified businesses are permitted to operate at reduced restrictions,” a Jan. 27 contingent approval letter from CDPHE states.

Each participating business can operate at one less-restrictive dial metric below the county’s actual level currently in place. In other words, since Garfield County is currently categorized as level orange, the 5-star program will allow certified establishments to operate at a less-restrictive level yellow.

However, until Garfield County’s incidence rate meets level orange metrics, all 5-star-certified businesses will still be required to operate at orange-level standards, which only allows up to 25% capacity, the release states. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the county’s test positivity rate was 6.7%; 2-week incidence rate, 553.5 per 100,000 people; and 9 days with stable or declining hospitalizations.

In early January, Garfield County’s incidence rate was 798 cases per 100,000 people.

Any businesses within Garfield County interested in becoming 5 Star certified are encouraged to visit the county’s website to review program requirements and fill out the application, the release states.

“Once these metrics are achieved, the certified businesses will be able to operate at Level Yellow restrictions, or 50 percent capacity,” the release states. “The program is completely voluntary for businesses and will be offered to restaurants first. There is no cost for businesses to participate in the program.”

As the program successfully rolls out and COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, additional business sectors will become eligible for certification, the release states. The 5 Star program can remain in operation as long as public health guidelines and protocols are followed to help keep COVID-19 case numbers from expanding.