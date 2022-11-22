Garfield County, city offices closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

All Garfield County and city of Glenwood Springs offices are closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, except for emergency or 24-hour functions, a county news release states.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport remains open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. More information at 970-230-1685. The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle is closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25.

City of Glenwood Springs administrative offices and non-emergency services, including City Hall (including Police Records and Municipal Court), Community Center, Community Art Center, and Recycling Center will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday, a separate city news release states.

The Community Center will also be closed Saturday, and the South Canyon Landfill is closed Thursday but open with regular hours on Friday and Saturday. Each facility will resume regular business hours on Monday.

Government offices in Carbondale, New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute will also be closed for the holiday, as will the Garfield County Public Libraries.