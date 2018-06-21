Garfield County, Colo. jail inmate found dead in cell

A male Garfield County Jail inmate was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell early this morning, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was discovered in his cell at about 3:30 a.m. by a Sheriff’s deputy during a routine check. Immediate attempts were made to revive him, including CPR, and EMS was notified, according to a news release.

EMTs arrived on scene soon after and continued attempts to revive the inmate. The inmate was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. The Garfield County Coroner arrived on scene and took possession of the body at 5 a.m, according to the release.

The inmate was being held on a warrant for failure to comply/pay, and there is no foul play suspected at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

“A standard investigation will be made to assure all proper procedures were followed prior to, and at the time of, discovery of the non-responsive inmate,” the release stated.

Additional information, including the name of the deceased, will be released by the Garfield County Coroner once next of kin has been notified.