Garfield County Commission waives paperwork for new West Rifle truck stop proposal

West Rifle could be the site of the next new travel center in Garfield County.

National developer Pine West, LLC looks to build a travel center with a convenience store, two fast food restaurants, a truck maintenance/repair facility and a sit-down restaurant on a 36-acre parcel just east of the West Rifle exit on U.S. Highway 6. The developer is also contemplating construction of a hotel in a later phase of the development.

Colorado-based Caerus Piceance, LLC, which owns the parcel, is proposing the project on behalf of Pine West.

Garfield County commissioners on Monday expressed full support of the project, unanimously waiving an annexation impact report required of Rifle prior to annexation hearing.

“I think it will be a great blessing to the county and the city of Rifle,” Commissioner Mike Samson said. “I’m all for it.”

Commissioner Tom Jankovsky agreed.

“Obviously (it’s) a great location for a truck center,” he said. “So no issues for me.”

Rifle Planning Developer Patrick Waller said city water is already accessible to the location. City sewer services, however, will need to be extended to the parcel.

Rifle City Council is slated to consider the project application at the Aug. 16 meeting.

Meanwhile, the new travel center project isn’t the only proposal for the West Rifle area. In late 2022, Western Slope Recycling LLC proposed building a Maverik gas station and truck stop on a 11.31-acre parcel directly south of Interstate 70, west of the West Rifle exit.

In December 2022, the Garfield County Commission also waived a Rifle-required annexation impact report.