Garfield County commissioners appoint Carrie Couey as treasurer

Garfield County commissioners unanimously appointed Carrie Couey to replace Karla Bagley as county treasurer Friday, for a term that runs through 2022.

Couey is a Silt rancher and current chair of the Garfield County Republicans.

9th Judicial District Judge Denise Lynch conducted the swearing-in ceremony in a room cleared of chairs and with mostly official staff present.

Commissioner Tom Jankovsky commented on the quiet nature of the event, which was cleared during the social distancing orders in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This is normally a time when the entire room would be full and we would be celebrating. We’re still celebrating,” Jankovsky said.

“I understand, and I like for less people to be sick so I’m OK with that,” Couey said.

Bagley announced in February that she would be leaving office early to take a position out of state. Her last day as treasurer was March 20, and the commissioners narrowed down eight applicants to three earlier in the week before selecting Couey.

“There were eight different well-qualified people who applied, three qualified for the second round of interviews, and Mrs. Couey became the choice of the board of county commissioners,” said Chair John Martin.

Couey has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Colorado Mesa University, a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Colorado State University, and an associate’s degree from Colorado Mountain College.

“I’ve always had an interest in public service and how government works,” Couey said in a news release. “I really love that I now have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Garfield County, which is a great place to live. I love the people here.”

In addition to running the Couey Ranch business, she previously worked as an office administrator at Yenter Companies Inc., and as customer service manager for City Market in Rifle.

Bagley was first elected as treasurer and public trustee for Garfield County in 2014, and won re-election in 2018 in an uncontested race for a term that runs through 2022.

