Garfield County commissioners give financial boost to Parachute trails efforts

A planned trail system connecting the north and south ends of Parachute was awarded a $50,000 Conservation Trust Fund grant by the Garfield County commissioners this week.

The town has developed a trails master plan that would provide access from a 70-acre parcel now under town ownership just north of town to areas south of Interstate 70.

Eventually, the trail system would connect to the Battlement Mesa area to the south, and potentially to the Lower Valley Trail along the Colorado River that is envisioned in the future, Parachute Finance Director Teresa Beecraft explained during the Oct. 18 county commissioners meeting.

“The trail system will be integrated with the natural landscape of the Colorado River and the surrounding mountains and lakes, making them more accessible to a regional network of trails along the I-70 corridor,” she said.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to the $50,000 award from the special Conservation Trust Fund. The town is in for $10,000, Beecraft said.

“We’re excited to bring more outdoor recreation to our side of the county,” Beecraft said.

Eventually, the trail system would also connect via a bridge to the river island parcel and nearby boat launch area that the town owns, she said.

“We’re really excited to start planning for that area,” Beecraft said. “The trail plan helps us plan for the future, and enhances our economic development goals.”

