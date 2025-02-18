Garfield County commissioners pass resolution allowing concealed carry in local government buildings

Garfield County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution on Monday allowing concealed carry of firearms within local government buildings.

The resolution exempts Garfield County from certain state regulations enacted by Senate Bill 24-131 .

The bill, which took effect in July, prohibits the open or concealed carry of firearms in “sensitive spaces,” including state legislative buildings, courthouses and local government buildings. Security personnel, law enforcement and members of the military are exempt from the law.

However, the bill permits local governments to enact a law allowing concealed carry in buildings where there are local government chambers, meetings, and elected member offices.

During Monday’s meeting , Commissioners Tom Jankovsky, Mike Samson and Perry Will voted in favor of a resolution allowing concealed carry in Garfield County government buildings.

“(SB 24-131) was creating a solution to a problem that didn’t exist,” Will said before voting in favor of the resolution.

Residents who possess a valid concealed carry permit can now take handguns into certain local government buildings. The new resolution applies to the County Administration Building in Glenwood Springs and buildings with commissioners’ offices, but it does not include courthouses.