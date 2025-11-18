Garfield County commissioners review 2026 budgets, hear housing report, approve subdivision plan and more in Monday session

Garfield County commissioners on Monday approved new natural gas pipelines, a preliminary plan for a major subdivision near Silt and heard presentations from community organizations in a five-hour long meeting.

Citizens discuss term limits, emergency evacuation on Colorado Highway 82

During public comment on Monday, Carbondale resident Susan Rhea requested county commissioners to add term limits for elected county officials to the 2026 ballot.

“I’m asking for you to consider — it’s not for you to make a decision about term limits in Garfield County — but to consider putting it on the ballot in 2026,” Rhea told commissioners. “The county has changed a lot in 30 years. I think it’s worthwhile taking the pulse of the community again to see if term limits would be to our benefit.”

Commissioner Tom Jankovsky stated that he believes term limits should be no less than 12 years, citing the historical knowledge needed for complex positions such as county assessors, treasurers and commissioners.

“I’ve said it, and I’ll say it many times over — there are term limits, and it is called an election,” Commissioner Mike Samson stated. “You made the comment ‘let the people decide,’ and the people decide.”

In the next public comment, Siri Olsen appeared before the commissioners — representing many in the audience — to express concerns about emergency evacuation on Colorado Highway 82. Olsen asked that commissioners request an analysis of the highway’s functionality.

“A lot of us are really scared, so I hope that you will take our considerations seriously and help us move this type of analysis forward,” she stated.

Commissioners sign letter to Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission

County commissioners unanimously signed a letter addressed to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Brought before the board by Commissioner Perry Will, the letter calls for Washington officials to deny Colorado’s request to procure wolves for a winter release. The letter asks that wolves born in Washington stay in place “until a future date when we can all give them a better chance to live and prosper in other locations.”

The state of Washington had already denied Colorado’s request over the weekend.

Presentations of 2026 proposed budget for county and Traveler’s Highland PID

Garfield County Finance Director Jamacia Watts and Budget Manager Shari Neuroth presented the 2026 Proposed Budget to the board for adoption, appropriation and publication.

Approximately $118.7 million was proposed for operations, $11.1 million for capital and $6.7 million for discretionary spending. Estimated operating expenses were $118,651,917, exceeding proposed revenues by $3,210,859.

County commissioners unanimously approved the budget.

Later in the meeting, the 2026 Proposed Budget for Garfield County and the Traveler’s Highland Public Improvement District was also presented to the board and approved.

Proposed revenues from property and specific ownership tax are $41,435 and the fund’s only expenditure is the property tax treasure fee of $787. The fund’s projected balance by the end of 2026 will be $277,009.

Review of Memorandum of Understanding and Intergovernmental Agreement with Roaring Fork Transportation Authority

Commissioners unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between seven parties: Garfield County commissioners, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and Garfield County municipalities: Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, New Castle, and Silt.

The MOU outlines the terms and conditions of an agreement for the funding and administration of county meal and transportation services for the Garfield County older adult programs in 2026. Commissioners approved funding for the county’s congregate meal program.

They tabled an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between commissioners and the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority regarding funding for the RFTA Traveler Program.

Discussion of SNAP updates

Commissioners then heard a brief update on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

SNAP will be fully funded through Sept. 30, 2026, according to Department of Human Services Director Sharon Longhurst-Pritt.

“The federal budget was passed, and food assistance should now be at 100% for all of our SNAP individuals as of Thursday evening,” Longhurst-Pritt told commissioners. “That budget was passed for this particular item through Sept. 30 of next year.”

Approval of South Bridge natural gas pipeline update

Black Hills Energy requested two new natural gas pipelines along County Road 163, Airport Road, outside of Glenwood Springs near Cardiff. County commissioners unanimously approved the new South Bridge pipelines, which will replace a 64-year-old pipeline within the Garfield County Right of Way.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife update commissioners on bison management

Colorado Parks and Wildlife representatives updated commissioners on new bison regulations and management guidelines late Monday morning.

In November, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved new regulations classifying bison as both livestock and wildlife to align with the 2025 Project Wild Bison Act. The new classification goes into effect on Jan. 1.

“Those are bison that are legally reduced to captivity, owned by an Indian tribe — including hybrids with domestic cows — and anything outside of that in the wild will be classified as wildlife, so that was what that legislation directed us to do,” Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham told commissioners. “It was intended to protect bison coming into Colorado from the Book Cliffs bison herd in Utah, so prior to this dual classification, bison entering from Utah are unprotected.”

Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham explained that Colorado will develop bison regulations, moving bison from unregulated to big game and allowing for director-initiated licenses and bison hunting.

Presentation of 2024 Housing Authority annual report

Cheryl Strouse, executive director of the Garfield County Housing Authority, and Deputy Director Ben Ogden presented the 2024 Housing Authority Annual Report to county commissioners.

Strouse and Ogden discussed the housing authority’s revenue and expenses and statistics about residents served through the affordable housing program.

Commissioners approve preliminary plan for major subdivision near Silt

The meeting resumed at 1 p.m. after a break for lunch with a public hearing for the review and consideration of the Mountain View Preliminary Plan for a major subdivision near Silt. The plan, submitted by Red Dog LLC (Terry Kirk), will create five lots in the Rural Land Zone District two miles north of Silt, along County Road 265.