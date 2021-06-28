Garfield County commissioners vote to deny Ascendigo camp proposed for Missouri Heights

Opponents of the Ascendigo property hold signs in protest of the development during the Garfield County Commissioners site visit in Missouri Heights earlier this spring. Commissioners voted 2-1 Monday, June 28 to deny the proposed camp.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Following months of arguments and protests made by local Missouri Heights residents, the highly contentious proposal to turn 126 acres of pastureland near Carbondale and El Jebel into a year-round facility that services autistic children was denied by the Garfield County Commission.

A motion made during a Monday morning special meeting by Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson to deny Ascendigo Autism Services’ proposal to build on the far eastern end of Missouri Heights was seconded by Chair John Martin. Commissioner Tom Jankovsky opposed the motion.

Samson said he made the motion based on three key reasons.

First, he said Ascendigo does not fit the definition of “educational facility,” which was a major prerequisite to adhering to the area’s rural zone district.

Second, Samson questioned the prospective facility’s access to water. Third, he said the Ascendigo would not be “compatible” with the surrounding neighborhood, which is predominantly made up of large-lot, rural subdivisions.

“There are much better places in our county to put those types of facilities,” Samson said.

Ascendigo’s original proposal included building a 6,800-square-foot base facility, an 8,500 square-foot lodge for campers, 14,000-square-foot activity barn, an equestrian center, plus a guest cabin and a caretaker unit.

Opposing landowners were galvanized into creating the “Keep Missouri Heights Rural” coalition. Not only would the organization hire their own legal representation to argue against Ascendigo’s original proposal, they’d gather more than 620 signatures from people opposing the plan.

Points against the proposal covered a wide spectrum of reasons, including concerns over water access, fire danger and the potential for an increase in traffic on rural roads.

Jankovsky said on Monday, however, that Ascendigo’s plan did in fact meet the definition of an “educational facility,” and that fire danger is present no matter where in Garfield County and that the proposed facility is in fact compatible with the surrounding area.

“ … I think it was more compatible than 5-acre, lots and large homes,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

