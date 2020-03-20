Garfield County confirms two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 5

Garfield County received notification Friday regarding two individuals that tested positive for COVID-19.

Garfield County now has five total cases of the illness. In a news release, Garfield County reported the individuals were conducted and contact investigations are ongoing to reduce potential community spread.

Both cases are male Garfield County residents. One is in his 50s and the other is in his 60s. The two cases are not related and did not have contact with one another. They are both recovering at home in isolation.

The health department is aware of numerous additional tests that have been sent to state and private labs from medical providers across the valley. Additional numbers of COVID-19 cases are expected to be reported.

Community spread is occurring and without prompt, strict, social distancing methods being practiced by all community members (both ill and well), the U.S. healthcare system will not be able to control the outbreak of this disease.