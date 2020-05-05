Garfield County Courthouse offices remain closed to walk-in traffic

The Garfield County Clerk and Recorder’s, Treasurer’s and Assessor’s offices in the Garfield County Courthouse in Glenwood Springs remain closed to walk-in traffic during the state’s “Safer at Home” phase of the COVID-19 respons.

According to a county news release, services through these offices are still being provided online and over the phone, as they have been since the initial closure on March 17.

“All elected officials and staff of these offices are monitoring the situation locally and are making preparations to reopening to in-person services when the time comes,” according to the release.

In the meantime:

• The Garfield County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is available via online, email, fax, regular mail and phone transactions. Customers can call 970-384-3700 or 970-625-0882 with questions or for assistance. Visit the clerk’s home page on the county website, http://www.garfield-county.com, for additional information about services available for motor vehicle, vital records, recording, elections, marriage licenses, liquor licenses and clerk to the board needs.

• The Garfield County Treasurer’s Office continues to accept property tax payments online and in the drop box at the courthouse. Customers may call (970) 945-6382 for assistance, and the office staff can look at needed services on a case-by-case basis. There are no scheduled foreclosures in May.

• Throughout May, the Garfield County Assessor’s Office is working with property owners who disagree with the value or classification of their properties. Though not accepting “in-person” property value appeals, the assessor’s office has other options for interaction with its staff. Property value appeals can be sent via mail, fax, email or our online appeal option. Appraisers are also available for virtual meetings. For more information, visit the assessor’s page on the Garfield County website, or call (970) 945-9134.