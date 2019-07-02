Garfield County courts roundup

Manuel Ocampo



Attempted murder suspect’s case moves forward

Lawyers scheduled a preliminary hearing in the attempted murder case against Thomas Kyner, 43, indicating that it may be going to trial.

Prosecutors have agreed to keep a plea offer on the table through the hearing, defense attorney Heidi Troxell said at a hearing Tuesday, until certain testing results can be obtained from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Scheduling a preliminary hearing can help speed up testing at the CBI labs, deputy prosecutor Zach Parsons said. Kyner has been in custody since his arrest for the alleged offense June 10, 2018.

Preliminary hearings are held before a judge, without a jury present, for the court to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a full trial.

Kyner is accused of attempted first-degree murder for an incident at a party in Rifle involving Kyner making threats with a rifle.

According to an affidavit, Kyner told police that he only wanted to scare the other person with an unloaded rifle.

Kyner also is charged with second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon, two counts of illegal possession of a weapon by a previous offender, violation of a protection order and reckless endangerment.

Denver double-homicide suspect’s local case continued

When Manuel Ocampo, 29, was arrested in Rifle as a suspect in two 2013 Denver murders, officers found “distribution quantities” of methamphetamine and heroin, according to court records.

Ocampo’s case in Garfield County, which includes drug charges and weapons possession, was postponed until August.

In the mean time, Ocampo is scheduled for arraignment in Denver July 15 for the murder charges.

Ocampo was arrested in Rifle Jan. 10 after Garfield County law enforcement, working on a tip from Denver police, tracked him to an apartment where authorities say they found more than a pound of methamphetamine, much of it wrapped in small doses allegedly for resale.

Officers also found a handgun and a fake social security card.

