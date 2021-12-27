Garfield County COVID-19 death count rises with coroner confirmation on 7 pending cases

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Garfield County has risen by seven to 78, following confirmation from the county Coroner’s Office of several cases dating back to November.

Garfield County Public Health spokesman Mason Hohstadt said Monday that Coroner Rob Glassmire’s office has certified the deaths as being due to complications from COVID-19.

Some of the deaths occurred in November, with the most recent being Dec.14, he said. All had been suspected of being a result of COVID-19, but Public Health waits for official certification from the coroner before officially reporting them.

Hohstadt said that all but one of the deaths occurred in the hospital. One death involved an 87-year-old resident of a long-term care facility, who was the only one among the seven who was vaccinated.

The rest were unvaccinated, he said.

Among the latest deaths, one was male and the rest female, two were over age 80, two were in their 60s, one was 50 and two were in their mid-30s, Hohstadt said.

One was from Carbondale, and the rest were from the Rifle and Parachute areas, he said.

