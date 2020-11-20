Garfield County Covid-19 death discrepancy solved

A Garfield County individual previously thought to have died of Covid-19 actually died from a common form of human Coronavirus, Garfield County reported this week.

The individual died after contracting Coronavirus HKU1, which is one of the four most common coronavirus types. The disease is generally not considered a threat, Garfield County Public Health Specialist Carrie Godes explained in an email.

“There are multiple types of coronavirus,” she wrote. “Each has the potential to cause illness. Some strains are more severe than others. In this case, the certifier had to re-classify the type of coronavirus as non-COVID, HKU1 a common human coronavirus. This more common form of coronavirus is not considered a threat.”

With the discrepancy addressed, there have been six deaths from complications due to Covid-19 in Garfield County. The most recent was reported Nov. 12.