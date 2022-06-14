 Garfield County COVID-19 stats update | PostIndependent.com
Garfield County COVID-19 stats update

Preparing for Covid-19 testing at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.
Courtesy Valley View Hospital
Latest Garfield County COVID-19 statistics and risk level

AS OF TUESDAY, June 14, 2022

Current Risk Level: Blue (cautious)

Cumulative cases since March 2020: 14,909

Recent 7-day case totals: June 8-14 – 107; June 1-7 – 97; May 25-31 – 99

One-week daily case average: 15.3

7-day incidence rate: 173.4 per 100,000 people

Single-day high: 293 on 01/13/22

Current number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19: 2

Hospital capacity: Green (low risk)

COVID deaths since outbreak began: 95

Source: Garfield County Public Health

GARFIELD COUNTY OUTBREAKS

Jaywalker Lodge, Carbondale: Reported 5/18/22, 11 resident cases, 11 staff cases.

Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home, Rifle: Reported 4/25/22, 4 staff cases, 1 resident case.

Source: Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment COVID-19 outbreak data page; updated weekly on Wednesday

