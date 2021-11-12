Garfield County COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for children ages 5-11, including free Hot Springs pass

Pediatric Partners of Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, the Hot Springs Resort and Garfield County Public Health have scheduled times for children ages 5-11 to receive their COVID-19 vaccines over the next week.

Appointments are required for the Pediatric Partners. The second of two clinics takes place from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. All children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Clinic appointments are to be scheduled online here. For additional information, call 970-947-9999.

In addition, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment hosts a pediatric COVID vaccination clinic for ages 5-11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge, 415 Sixth St., across from the pool.

Each child in that age group who receives the vaccine at the clinic will receive a free one-day pass to the Hot Springs Pool, a news release from the Hot Springs Resort states.

The clinic is to be held in the Iron Mountain Conference Room on the lower level of the Lodge. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Walk-ins are welcome but preregistration is encouraged online [www.comassvax.org/appointment/en/reg/1012960969].

“The focus of this event is on pediatric COVID vaccination and giving these kids a fun experience at our hot springs pool,” Hot Springs Resort Director of Operations Kevin Flohr said.

The free one-day pool pass is only offered to children ages 5-11 who are vaccinated at the Nov. 17 clinic, but adult vaccines will also be available.

In addition, Garfield County Public Health is opening its walk-in clinics next week to children ages 5-11 to receive the pediatric-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Those clinics take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 17 and 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Glenwood Springs Public Health office, 2014 Blake Ave.; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Rifle office, 195 W. 14th St. Adult boosters and first and second doses will also be administered during those clinic times.

Valley View noted in its release that now is a crucial time for the specialized child vaccines to become fully effective before the Thanksgiving holiday. The goal is to vaccinate at least 12 days prior to gathering with family and friends, the release states.

“We need to seize this opportunity to get our children fully protected not only for their health but for our greater community,” said Dr. David Brooks, pediatrician with Pediatric Partners and Chief Medical Officer of Valley View. “Too many children in our community and in our state have lost loved ones to this deadly disease. One in 500 kids have lost a direct caregiver due to COVID-19.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in late October both approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

According to the CDC, 1.9 million children ages 5 to 11 years in the United States have been infected with COVID-19 resulting in over 8,300 hospitalizations and 94 deaths since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 is now in the top 10 causes of death for children ages 5 to 11 years old nationwide.

“The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be over 90% effective in preventing symptomatic disease in this age group,” Valley View states in its release.

The pediatric vaccine is one-third the dose of the vaccine for ages 12 and up and is given in two doses separated by three weeks.