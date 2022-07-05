 Garfield County COVID stats update for July 5, 2022 | PostIndependent.com
Garfield County COVID stats update for July 5, 2022

A healthcare provider prepares to label a vial at the coronavirus testing location located at the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department in March 2020.
AP photo by Kelsy Brunner

AS OF TUESDAY, July 5, 2022

Current Risk Level: Blue (cautious)

Cumulative cases since March 2020: 15,277

Recent 7-day case totals: June 29-July 5 – 109; June 22-28 – 157; June 1`5-21 – 101

One-week daily case average: 15.6

7-day incidence rate: 176.6 per 100,000 people

Single-day high: 293 on 01/13/22

Current number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19: 1

Hospital capacity: Green (low risk)

COVID deaths since outbreak began: 96 (one new since June 28)

Source: Garfield County Public Health

GARFIELD COUNTY OUTBREAKS, as of 6/29/22

Grand River Health Care Center, Rifle: Reported 6/14; 8 staff cases.

Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home, Rifle: Reported 6/13; 6 staff cases, 1 resident case.

Jaywalker Lodge, Carbondale: Reported 5/18; 12 staff cases, 11 resident cases.

