Garfield County COVID stats update for July 5, 2022
AS OF TUESDAY, July 5, 2022
Current Risk Level: Blue (cautious)
Cumulative cases since March 2020: 15,277
Recent 7-day case totals: June 29-July 5 – 109; June 22-28 – 157; June 1`5-21 – 101
One-week daily case average: 15.6
7-day incidence rate: 176.6 per 100,000 people
Single-day high: 293 on 01/13/22
Current number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19: 1
Hospital capacity: Green (low risk)
COVID deaths since outbreak began: 96 (one new since June 28)
Source: Garfield County Public Health
GARFIELD COUNTY OUTBREAKS, as of 6/29/22
Grand River Health Care Center, Rifle: Reported 6/14; 8 staff cases.
Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home, Rifle: Reported 6/13; 6 staff cases, 1 resident case.
Jaywalker Lodge, Carbondale: Reported 5/18; 12 staff cases, 11 resident cases.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User