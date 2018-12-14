Garfield County Crime Briefs: Fake name works … well, rarely

Just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6, a Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) officer was operating in Rifle when he was advised of a suspicious vehicle at the Kum & Go parking lot in Rifle.

Earlier, the officer spoke with a source of information who said that an individual and another suspect had been overheard discussing how good the “stuff” was they had recently in Denver, states an arrest affidavit in the case.

The informant believed they were discussing methamphetamine and how they wanted more, the affidavit continues. Officers made contact with the suspect vehicle at County Road 320 and Village Drive.

One of the individuals in the vehicle had a felony nationwide warrant out on her for failure to appear on dangerous drugs, states the affidavit.

After arresting the suspect, officers brought a drug-sniffing dog to search the vehicle. The dog indicated a positive alert for the odor of illegal narcotics on the vehicle.

The female suspect failed to provide identification, and when she told the officer who she was and her date of birth, he did not believe her, according to the affidavit.

Using recent booking photos and matching a visible tattoo on the suspect’s neck with what appeared in one of the photos, the officer was able to confirm her identity and place her under arrest, according to the affidavit.

Officers later found narcotics and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The female was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation for using a fake name.

In other police activity this month, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

• At 11:32 a.m. Dec. 13, Garfield County investigators located a woman on Burning Mountain Avenue in New Castle who had three warrants for failure to appear on drug charges. The suspect, age 35, was arrested on charges of failure to comply and failure to appear, and booked at the Garfield County Jail on $1,500 bond.

• At 6:56 p.m. Dec. 5, deputies responded to assist parole officers at a residence on County Road 320 near Rifle. A 42-year-old male was arrested on charges including felony possession of a dangerous weapon. He was lodged at the Garfield County Jail on $2,500 bond.

According to the Glenwood Springs Police Department:

• At 1:59 a.m. Dec. 1, officers were called to an address on Sprucewood Lane for a criminal complaint. A male suspect was contacted after an incident and arrested on charges of domestic violence, harassment and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors, and lodged at Garfield County Jail.

