Garfield County crime briefs: Two burglaries and $10,000 in suspected drug money

Garfield County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for stealing nearly $500 worth of tools from a garage near Silt on Feb. 10.

The theft occurred Feb. 2, and the owner of the garage told deputies she witnessed a man put one item — a circular shop heater — into a car and drive away, according to an arrest warrant.

She initially described the man as a short male with a shaved head, whom she didn’t recognize. She noted the license plate, and officers went to the address where the car was registered.

The car was at the residence, and officers eventually contacted a 5-foot 5-inch man with shaved hair who was related to the car owner.

The man, 56, appeared drunk, but denied driving the car. The officers impounded the car and conducted a search.

The following day, the garage owner identified the suspect out of a photo lineup. A few days later on Feb. 5, the suspect’s daughter brought officers a recording of a phone call with the suspect, where he said he did some things he probably shouldn’t have done.

“I just went in there and took some (stuff),” the man said in the recording, according to a recording transcribed in the search warrant.

The garage owners looked through the stuff in the car, and found the shop heater, a pair of bolt cutters, and electrical grinder, telephone crimpers and an air compressor that belonged to them, valued at $480.

The suspect was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with second-degree burglary, a class 4 felony, and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Stunt bike pinched

Rifle police arrested a 26-year-old man for taking a blue stunt bicycle off a truck on Feb. 9.

The man was identified as someone who was staying at a hotel, according to a probable cause statement.

Officers gave the front desk attendant a picture of the suspect, and on Feb. 10, the attendant reported the man had just left for a fast food store.

Officers reached the man outside the restaurant and placed him under arrest, and he told police that the stolen bicycle was with a friend in a different motel.

Driving to the motel, the suspect spotted his friend on the stolen bicycle, and officers pulled over to talk to him.

The friend said he’d found the bike outside his room, and didn’t know who it belonged to until the suspect contacted him asking for it to be returned, according to the affidavit.

The suspect was arrested and charged with theft of more than $2,000, a class 6 felony.

Police arrested man for possession of heroin with the attempt to distribute after executing a search warrant while the suspect was retrieving belongings from the police station after an unrelated arrest.

The Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) conducted a search warrant while the 25-year-old suspect “was at the Glenwood Springs Police Department attempting to retrieve items from when he was arrested two hours earlier on two outstanding felony warrants,” according to the probable cause statement.

TRIDENT officers went to the suspect’s Glenwood Springs apartment Feb. 13 to conduct the search, and found 2.5 ounces of heroin in the man’s room, along with “potentially $10,000” in cash, as well as a set of brass knuckles.

Officers also found a digital scale, which they believe is used to weigh illegal drugs before their sale, along with a box of syringes, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

The man was charged with multiple felonies, including class-1 drug felony special offender for those with a pattern of manufacturing or selling drugs, or part of a conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Conviction of that felony is punishable by up to 32 years in prison.

