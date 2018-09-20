Garfield County Crime Stoppers set to end operations October 1

As of Oct. 1, Garfield County Crime Stoppers will officially end its services, according to a news release issued by Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Thursday.

The nonprofit organization operated separately from law enforcement agencies. It has served as a way for citizens to provide tips to law enforcement while remaining anonymous and earning a monetary reward of up to $1,000 if their tip proved useful or led to an arrest.

"During its multi-decade existence in Garfield County, Crime Stoppers has assisted law enforcement in solving various crimes and has been a valuable resource in the overall effort to fight crime," the news release stated. "While the Crime Stoppers organization remains a valuable tool in many geographic areas, its usefulness in Garfield County no longer justifies its operational costs and the time required of its volunteers."

Crime Stoppers, during its tenure, assisted numerous law enforcement agencies from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office to municipal police departments, as well as Colorado State Patrol.

According to the news release, the Crime Stoppers board of directors has elected to return 2018 donations to its supporters if those supporters would like reimbursement. Any residual funds, after all outstanding invoices get paid off, will go to the Victim's Advocate Program in Garfield County.

Although Crime Stoppers will cease its operations, citizens may still pass information along to law enforcement in Garfield County through the non-emergency number for dispatch at 970-625-8095.

"The use of surveillance cameras, at many businesses, as well as game cameras and dash cameras by local residents has aided law enforcement in their ability to fight crime and solve cases," the news release also stated. "The Sheriff's Office and many of the municipal police departments have their own Facebook pages and other social media avenues they use to post crimes, ask for information and receive tips. This has become a valuable resource for law enforcement."

