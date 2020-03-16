Garfield County declares emergency, sets up COVID-19 hotlines

Garfield County has declared a local emergency in light of the novel coronavirus, which officials say is spreading through the community.

The county Public Health Department has also set up several hotlines for members of the public and the business community seeking guidance on how they can help in limiting the spread of the pandemic and volunteer to assist those who will be adversely affected.

For those with symptoms, or general questions about the disease, how to self-quarantine, or questions about symptoms, call the bilingual Aspen to Parachute COVID-19 hotline: 970-429-6186. Operators speak Spanish and English and can transfer callers to medical professionals for advice about dealing with personal symptoms and those seeking testing. However, tests for the coronavirus are being reserved for the most severe cases, according to public health officials. This hotline can also transfer callers to mental health professionals. The hotline hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

For businesses, faith-based organizations, schools and other organizations seeking information on how to clean, manage events, or other issues related to the outbreak, the county has set up a hotline at 970-945-1377, extension 8120, or email publichealthinfo@garfield-county.com. This hotline is also available to Spanish speakers.

For people seeking opportunities to help others in their community, Garfield County has set up a clearinghouse to connect volunteers to those in need at 970-945-1377, extension 2020. Spanish speakers may also call this hotline, but a response may be delayed.

In light of the first two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Garfield County March 14, the board of county commissioners declared a local disaster emergency Monday.

The declaration is a necessary step to activate funding for response and recovery efforts. The “cost and magnitude of responding to and recovering from the impact of the ensuing event is far in excess of the county’s available resources,” the order states.

The declaration of the emergency is valid for seven days, but can be renewed while the disaster lasts.

To receive updates on the pandemic, visit http://www.garfieldcounty.net

