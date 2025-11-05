Garfield County designated ‘Green Light for Veterans County’

From November 4-11, Garfield County residents will see local government buildings bathed in a green glow for Operation Green Light for Veterans.

For the past five years, The National Association of Counties (NaCo) and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers has invited the over 3,000 counties nationwide to show support for veterans by lighting buildings green from Nov. 4-11.

On Monday, Garfield County commissioners unanimously signed a proclamation declaring the county a “Green Light for Veterans County” and encouraging residents to display green lights in their windows for the next week in honor of Veterans Day.

“This will be the fifth anniversary of Operation Green Light and I’m really, really tickled that Garfield County’s going to be participating in this,” Commissioner Perry Will, who introduced the proclamation, said. “There’s almost 3,100 counties, parishes and boroughs across the United States, but if you want to show support for our veterans by lighting our buildings in green, you’ll be seeing that with the courthouse.”

The initiative is meant to show veterans that they are “seen, appreciated and supported,” according to NaCo.

The proclamation emphasises the toll military service takes on mental health, adding that around 200,000 service members transition to civilian life annually and up to 72% of veterans find the transition highly stressful.

Those who struggle with the transition to civilian life are five times more likely to experience suicidal ideation, according to Stop Soldier Suicide . Veterans are also at a high risk of suicide during their first year after military service, and in general, are at a 58% higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t’ served.

“Garfield County hereby declares November 4-11 2025 as a time to salute and honor the services and sacrifices of those transitioning from active service,” the proclamation states. “Garfield County encourages its citizens in patriotic tradition to recognize the importance of honoring all those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying green lights in a window of their place of business or residence…”