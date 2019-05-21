 Garfield County discretionary grants awarded to local entities | PostIndependent.com

Garfield County discretionary grants awarded to local entities

News | May 21, 2019

Alex Zorn
Alex Zorn

azorn@citizentelegram.com

Glenwood Springs Historical Society Director Bill Kight points to the location of the leak in the photo collection room in the basement of the museum on Colorado Avenue.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

2nd quarter GarCo discretionary grants

Symphony of the Valley — $5,000 

Rifle Heritage Center Museum — $5,000 

Bookcliffs Council on Arts and Humanities —$5,000 

Liberty Classical Academy — $5,000

New Ute Theater Society — $5,000

Glenwood Springs Historical Society — $5,000

Rifle Rendezvous — $5,000

Rifle Area Chamber of Chamber Hometown Holiday — $5,000

Youth Water Leadership Program — $1,500

Western Slope Rural Philanthropy Days — $2,500

Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association — $3,000 

Glenwood Springs Summer Music — $5,000

Masonic Lodge Rifle — $5,000

Andy's Youth Empowerment Program — $5,000

Rifle SkillsUSA — $5,000

 

After receiving 24 discretionary grant requests totaling $114,000 from nonprofit or government organizations earlier this month, the Garfield County commissioners had decisions to make with just $87,000 left in the fund for 2019.

However, Commissioner Tom Jankovsky explained this week that the county would use an additional $48,000 for discretionary grant funding this quarter after receiving $63,000 back from Mind Springs Health earlier this year.

Already, $15,000 of that was used to support Rifle’s new coworking space.

Of the $114,000 requested from the commissioners on May 6, 16 nonprofit organizations are to receive $85,000 for the second quarter grants.

Three $5,000 grant requests: one from Lower Valley Trail Association, one from New Castle Trails Roaring Fork Mountain Biking Association, and one from Rifle Area Mountain biking Organization were funded using the separate Conservation Trust Fund.

An additional $2,500 for the Family Resource Center of the Roaring Fork School District was funded from Human Service mini-grants.

In summary, the commissioners awarded $67,000 in discretionary grants for the second quarter, leaving $68,000 in the discretionary fund for 2019.

While $120,000 was originally budgeted in the discretionary fund for 2019, the additional money back from Mind Springs puts the total at $168,000.

Jankovsky said he felt the discretionary grants should be used for nonprofit organizations, which don’t benefit from grant opportunities like the Federal Mineral Lease District, and therefore a request from the Town of Parachute was not funded.

He added that, while the commissioners were able to fund $85,000 worth of nonprofit grant requests on Monday, that may not be the case every year.

“Things broke the right way this year, but I don’t know if that will always happen,” Jankovsky said. “As we see less funding and get more pressure for grants, it won’t always happen that way.”

azorn@citizentelegram.com

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more