Garfield County Energy Advisory Board resumes meetings

Following a 14-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Garfield County Energy Advisory Board (EAB) is resuming its monthly meetings, beginning Thursday night in Rifle.

EAB meetings take place the first Thursday of the month at the Rifle Garfield County Administration building, second floor, 195 W. 14th St., Building D. Tonight’s meeting will take place from 6-7 p.m.

“Given the short lead time for planning the meeting, we will not have a featured educational presentation,” Kirby Wynn, oil and gas liaison for Garfield County, said in an emailed news release. “Expect a fairly short meeting focused on playing a bit of catch up on EAB business to elect officers and to hear updates from all board members, plus public comment.”

The EAB will follow the current guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding the continued practice of social distancing and recommendations that those who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 wear facemasks when in close proximity to others, the release advises.

Attendees are asked to RSVP for planning purposes to Kirby Wynn, kwynn@garfield-county.com .