Garfield County facilities closed to the public — Courthouse, landfill and airport remain open on a restricted basis

Most of Garfield County’s facilities are closed effective immediately to the public until April 8.

The county closed the facilities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, a news release from the county states.

While the courthouse, landfill and Rifle Garfield County Airport remain open, access is restricted.

Public services, however, continue, and customers can call the county department they need to speak with or go to garfield-county.com/administration/contact for a list of the different county office numbers.

Specific offices may have differing methods to conduct business, which is detailed at the top of the website pages for each office, department or division, at garfield-county.com.

County staff is employing social distancing practices to further maintain health and safety, and thanks the community for understanding and vigilance at this time.

The Garfield County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is closed to the public, though motor vehicle renewals can be completed online, by mail or over the phone. Marriage licenses can be scheduled by appointment only. Recorded documents should be sent electronically or can be delivered to the office in preset appointments.

“Call us, and we will figure out how to help you,” said Garfield County Clerk Jean Alberico in the news release. The numbers to call for assistance are 970-384-3700 in Glenwood Springs, or 970-625-0882 in Rifle.

The Assessor’s Office will take phone calls, emails and questions submitted to the website to assist the public. Appraisers will still conduct normal work, and administrative staff will split responsibilities to meet the community’s needs. Assessor Jim Yellico urges people to reach out to them as normal, as they will have access to all records. In person meetings will be replaced with virtual meetings on several platforms. The office number is 970-945-9134.

The Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public, but the office will be operational at full capacity, as is other county offices. This office accepts calls to assist clients as well, at 970-945-6382.

The general county phone number is 970-945-1377.

