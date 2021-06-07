Garfield County Fair concert lineup features Aaron Watson, Michael Ray, Chancey Williams

The Friday night concert is back for the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo in Rifle on July 30, featuring country music stars Aaron Watson, Michael Ray and Chancey Williams, fair organizers announced Monday.

The concert returns to the Garfield County Fairgrounds during the county fair this year after a hiatus last summer due to the pandemic restrictions that were in place. Garfield County commissioners inked the contracts with the performers Monday.

Williams will open the show at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, followed by Ray at 8 p.m. and Watson at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets went on sale Monday at garfieldcountyfair.com , and information about any potential COVID-19 restrictions will also be posted there ahead of the event, according to a county news release.

According to the release, Aaron Watson’s 2015 record “The Underdog” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, the first independent album to top that chart. His 2017 hit album “Vaquero“ included a Billboard Top-10 single, “Outta Style,” which earned a BMI Millionaire award.

Rolling Stone called Watson “Texas country’s reigning indie underdog,” and Forbes described the Amarillo native as “one of country music’s biggest do-it-yourself success stories.”

Michael Ray has also been a hit-making machine, according to the release. He has had three Billboard No. 1 songs, including “Kiss You in the Morning,” “Think a Little Less” and “One That Got Away.”

During his recent virtual series, Honkytonk Tuesdays, Ray welcomed some of country music’s top stars, including Clint Black, Mark Wills and Aaron Tippin.

In 2017, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band released Rodeo Cold Beer, which debuted at No. 7 on iTunes Country Albums Chart and earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Heatseekers Mountain chart.

Williams was a saddle bronc rider before he became a musician. He has performed on center stage at major rodeos, festivals, and venues throughout the United States. His new album, 3rd Street, debuted at No. 5 on the iTunes Country Albums chart.