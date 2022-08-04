Garfield County Fair offers a full weekend for the family

A bull rider hangs on in hopes of making the eight seconds at the Xtreme Bull Riding portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

You might have missed the bull riding at the Garfield County Fair, but there is still plenty of excitement this weekend.

“It’s all about harvesting dreams and growing our future,” said Carla Farrand, the County Fair director.

Friday

Start Friday early and make sure to start the day with the Beef Show at 9 a.m.

“The Beef Show is very popular,” Farrand said. “We’re gonna have 34 beef that are gonna be showed.”

There will be everything from regular market to commercial ranch calf market. There will be producer market, which is where kids raised the cow, calved out the baby, and now they’re showing the baby. And 18 in the breeding facility that will be from heifers to cow-calf pair combinations, she said.

Reagen Koehler shows her heavy weight market lamb during the 2022 Garfield County Fair lamb show on Thursday.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Round Robin Showmanship Contest is at 2 p.m. where the top senior will win an $800 scholarship, and enjoy the hard work of the county’s youth with the junior livestock sale on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Friday night will end with a big concert from Big and Rich along with opener Jennifer Bell at 7p.m.

Big & Rich has earned numerous Grammy, Academy of Country Music, Country Music Awards and Country Music Television accolades and awards, a fair news release announcing the concert states.

Jennifer Belle released her debut album, “Heart First,” in 2021 earning the California native “New Country Artist of the Year,” and “New Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year” nominations, the release states.

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday morning will start back up with the parade down Railroad Avenue starting at 16th Street at 10 a.m., it will follow Railroad Avenue until West Third Street and then ends at East Avenue.

Make sure to show up early to get a good seat before the road closes. This will be a great time to see the hard work of the people in the county. There will be a 4-H float with 30 4-H kids and their projects, the Grand Marshal with the Garfield County Health Department, Full Throttle Dance Co., fair royalty and more. There are 59 groups registered for the parade with more than 600 participants. It’s going to be big.

“Fair is about family and celebrating our heritage and way of life, and celebrating all the good things we’ve done as well as having fun as a family,” Farrand said.

Bull riders bow their heads in prayer before the start of the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo Xtreme Bull Riding on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The South Hall is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., which is all of the 4-H general projects.

“From cake decorating, to quilting, to sewing, to shooting sports education, to the history of western heritage,” Farrand said.

Open Class is daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. which is the community in general the county.

“A lot of your youth adults who didn’t do a 4-H project have entered there, so there’s a nice big sailboat in there. There’s lots of wooden tables, there’s food preservation, baked goods, vegetables, crafts, quilts, a lot of everything,”

You will also want to get tickets soon for the Saturday night Demolition Derby because they will sell out. The show will start at 7 p.m. but gates will open at 5 p.m.

Sunday will be the Monster Truck Show at 2 p.m. and gates will open at noon. Show up early to make the Pit Party at 12:30 p.m. and meet the drivers and possibly pay extra to catch a ride in one of the trucks.