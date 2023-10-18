Garfield County fire district presents resolution in opposition to Proposition HH

The Colorado River Fire Rescue district has taken a public stance in opposition to Proposition HH.

During their Oct. 10 meeting, the district board of directors presented a resolution in opposition to the state proposition.

The resolution, titled “Resolution of the Colorado River Fire Protection District in Opposition to the Statewide Proposal, Proposition HH,” passed unanimously.

“Overall, the department understands the reduction in taxes and why people want to do that, and we support overall reduction in property taxes,” CRFR Chief Leif Sackett said. “Part of the reason that we did the opposition to Proposition HH is we feel strongly about keeping the property taxes local instead of going back to the state, like Proposition HH does with TABOR … If Proposition HH passes, then the state has the ability to get into the TABOR refunds.”

Sackett said that outside of keeping property taxes local, Prop HH would also negatively impact the fire department’s budget anywhere from $550,000 to $650,000.

Additionally, special districts like the CRFR are more dependent on property tax revenue than any other type of local government, according to the resolution.

“When you look at how the ballot question is written, you think, ‘Oh, yeah, we do want to reduce property taxes,'” Sackett said. “But when you really get into the nuts and bolts of it, you know, it all just depends on how educated people are. We suggest people look at the blue book so they can make an educated decision.”

Some of reasons for their opposition cited in the resolution include the following:

An 18% increase in inflation from 2020 to 2023 did not result in any financial benefit to special districts from increased sales tax. Instead, they were required to use tax receipts to offset the increased costs of labor, materials and services.

Special districts actively responded to demands of the COVID-19 pandemic without any federal relief funds.

The proposition’s reductions in local property taxes will result in billions of dollars of lost revenue for local governments, and it will allow the state to spend billions of dollars more than before.

“Proposition HH undermines the short- and long-range planning efforts of Colorado’s special districts” that are necessary for things like inflationary pressures, service costs and compensation for employees.

The resolution ends with four main statements from the district. The first states that it is the position of the CRFR board and other special districts to determine the revenues necessary to meet demands of the community. The second states that special districts are accountable to their local voters, “who may take action if the taxes they pay are not warranted for the services, facilities, and infrastructure provided by special districts in their communities.”

The last two points highlight the loss of funding the department would face, as well as the diminishing ability to provide vital emergency services, upgrade equipment and plan for future facility improvements.

“Therefore, the Board strongly urges a NO vote on Proposition HH at the statewide election on November 7, 2023,” the resolution states.

The resolution was adopted on Oct. 10, though two of the five board members approved it remotely and have not been able to add their signatures to the document.