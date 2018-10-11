Federal mineral lease district announces fall grants

Garfield County School District 16, Grand Valley Challenge Course and Parachute/Battlement Mesa Park and Recreation District – $147,000

The Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District announced its fall 2018 grant cycle recipients, as organizations from Battlement Mesa to Carbondale received funding for projects pertaining to education, health and safety, infrastructure and more.

Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority was the largest recipient for this cycle, as the countywide emergency communication service received just under $400,000 for radio tower upgrades.

Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority Executive Director Carl Stephens said the funds will be used to upgrade current radio equipment for a software update coming next year.

He said the GECA has radio sites in Rifle, Parachute and Glenwood Springs, and, according to the website, it serves all of Garfield County, population of roughly 58,000, with over 280 calls per day.

Stephens said that without the funding from the FMLD, the organization would likely have had to cut its budget for the next several years.

He added that the new equipment benefits residents countywide.

FMLD funds are derived from proceeds of mineral leasing on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands in Garfield County and are administered by a separate district set up by the county commissioners several years ago.

The fall 2018 grant cycle began in August, and award recipients were announced on Wednesday.

Grants awarded for the fall 2018 grant cycle totalled $1,188,940, with $1,034,366 awarded through seven grants in the Traditional Grant Program, and $154,574 awarded through seven grants in the Mini Grant Program.

The grant total is slightly less than last cycle where $1,093,363 was awarded through five Traditional Grant Programs and $208,487 for nine Mini Grant projects.

The spring 2019 grant cycle will begin in February, with award announcements anticipated in April.

