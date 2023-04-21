Garfield County FMLD distributes more than $1.96 million to local cities, districts
Figures recently reported from the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District’s spring 2023 grant cycle show more than $1.96 million going to local municipalities and districts.
The funds come from leasing of extractive minerals on federal lands locally, through payments distributed annually to Colorado counties by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
Of the $1.961 million being distributed this spring, $1.8 million is being awarded through eight grants in the FMLD’s Traditional Grant Program. Another $161,360 is being awarded through seven grants in the Mini Grant Program.
Since its inception in 2011, the Garfield County FMLD Board of Directors has awarded 302 grants totaling more than $32.6 million, including $100,000 in Grantee of the Year Awards.
Awards in the Traditional Grant Program:
- Battlement Mesa Metropolitan District Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade: $150,000
- Garfield County School District 16 safety and security project: $150,000
- Town of New Castle’s 2023 Streets Capital Maintenance: $150,000
- Parachute/Battlement Mesa Park and Recreation District, facility roof repair (phase two): $150,000
- Town of Parachute’s Cardinal Way sidewalk improvements: $250,000
- City of Rifle’s Gateway Project traffic and pedestrian improvements: $450,000
- Town of Silt Water Treatment Plant replacement: $450,000
- Silt Water Conservancy District, remote monitoring system: $50,000
Awards in the Mini Grant Program:
- Battlement Mesa Metropolitan District Service Shop Paving: $25,000
- Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, 800 MHz Mobile Radios: $24,900
- Colorado River Fire Rescue Apparatus, Lift Jack Project: $25,000
- Gypsum Fire Protection District, Station 23 Utilities: $24,660
- Rifle Housing Authority, Security Upgrades: $17,500
- City of Rifle’s Grand Hogback Trail: $20,000
- Town of Silt, Police Vehicle Equipment: $24,300
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.