Garfield County FMLD distributes more than $1.96 million to local cities, districts

A pipe that carries filtered water at the Silt Water Treatment Plant, one of the recipients for upgrades through a Garfield Federal Mineral Lease District grant.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Figures recently reported from the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District’s spring 2023 grant cycle show more than $1.96 million going to local municipalities and districts.

The funds come from leasing of extractive minerals on federal lands locally, through payments distributed annually to Colorado counties by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

Of the $1.961 million being distributed this spring, $1.8 million is being awarded through eight grants in the FMLD’s Traditional Grant Program. Another $161,360 is being awarded through seven grants in the Mini Grant Program.

Since its inception in 2011, the Garfield County FMLD Board of Directors has awarded 302 grants totaling more than $32.6 million, including $100,000 in Grantee of the Year Awards.

Awards in the Traditional Grant Program:

Battlement Mesa Metropolitan District Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade: $150,000

Garfield County School District 16 safety and security project: $150,000

Town of New Castle’s 2023 Streets Capital Maintenance: $150,000

Parachute/Battlement Mesa Park and Recreation District, facility roof repair (phase two): $150,000

Town of Parachute’s Cardinal Way sidewalk improvements: $250,000

City of Rifle’s Gateway Project traffic and pedestrian improvements: $450,000

Town of Silt Water Treatment Plant replacement: $450,000

Silt Water Conservancy District, remote monitoring system: $50,000

Awards in the Mini Grant Program: